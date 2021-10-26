The hit Channel 4 programme sees people matched with ‘The One’ by a team of experts and they meet for the first time at the altar.

Viewers can then keep up with how the couples are progressing through the experiment.

Sheffield pair Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder on Married At First Sight UK. Picture: Channel 4

People in Sheffield who are looking to tie the knot can now apply to take part in the next UK series.

Sophie O'Dowd, an assistant producer for the show, said: “Married at First Sight UK is back and we are looking for people from all over the UK to take part.

“After the huge success of the last series, with two of our couples Adam and Tayah and Dan and Matt finding everlasting love, we’re hoping to bring more singles together to find their life-long partner!”

The most recent UK series saw Adam and Tayah settle together in his hometown of Doncaster, while Dan and Matt went from strength to strength splitting their time between Leeds and Northern Ireland.

How you can apply for the next series of Married At First Sight UK.

In a previous series, love blossomed between Sheffield pair Owen Jenkins and Michelle Walder.

Speaking recently, they jokingly said they have become “one of those boring married couples” and that they sometimes forget they were once in the public eye.