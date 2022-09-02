Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The snake was first seen on the loose on Marchwood Road in Stannington yesterday evening, Thursday, September 1.

It is understood to be a harmless household snake which does not pose any danger to members of the public, but there are concerns for the creature’s safety since it is domesticated and ill-equipped to cope in the wild.

A snake on the loose on Marchwood Road in Stannington, Sheffield, where attempts to rescue the reptile on Thursday were unsuccessful. Photo by Oliver Leaver-Smith

Attempts to rescue the snake yesterday ended in disappointment after it slithered under a car where it remained out of reach, despite people's best efforts to coax it out, according to Oliver Leaver-Smith, who took this photo.

It is not known at this stage whether the creature escaped or was released deliberately.