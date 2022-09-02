Marchwood Road Stannington: Hunt for snake on the loose on Sheffield street
People have been hunting for a snake spotted on a street in Sheffield, amid concerns over its safety.
The snake was first seen on the loose on Marchwood Road in Stannington yesterday evening, Thursday, September 1.
It is understood to be a harmless household snake which does not pose any danger to members of the public, but there are concerns for the creature’s safety since it is domesticated and ill-equipped to cope in the wild.
Attempts to rescue the snake yesterday ended in disappointment after it slithered under a car where it remained out of reach, despite people's best efforts to coax it out, according to Oliver Leaver-Smith, who took this photo.
It is not known at this stage whether the creature escaped or was released deliberately.
A number of snakes were spotted in Graves Park this summer, amid concerns that exotic pet owners were abandoning the reptiles as they could no longer afford to keep them due to the cost of living crisis.