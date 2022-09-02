News you can trust since 1887
Marchwood Road Stannington: Hunt for snake on the loose on Sheffield street

People have been hunting for a snake spotted on a street in Sheffield, amid concerns over its safety.

By Robert Cumber
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 12:21 pm

The snake was first seen on the loose on Marchwood Road in Stannington yesterday evening, Thursday, September 1.

It is understood to be a harmless household snake which does not pose any danger to members of the public, but there are concerns for the creature’s safety since it is domesticated and ill-equipped to cope in the wild.

A snake on the loose on Marchwood Road in Stannington, Sheffield, where attempts to rescue the reptile on Thursday were unsuccessful. Photo by Oliver Leaver-Smith

Attempts to rescue the snake yesterday ended in disappointment after it slithered under a car where it remained out of reach, despite people's best efforts to coax it out, according to Oliver Leaver-Smith, who took this photo.

It is not known at this stage whether the creature escaped or was released deliberately.

A number of snakes were spotted in Graves Park this summer, amid concerns that exotic pet owners were abandoning the reptiles as they could no longer afford to keep them due to the cost of living crisis.

