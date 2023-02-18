This was the scene as anti-immigration protesters and anti-facism demonstrators staged rival rallies in Rotherham today.

There was a heavy police presence in Manvers, where anti-immigration demonstators gathered near a hotel which is being used to house asylum seekers, while a counter protest was held by Rotherham Unite Against Fascism. Around 200 police officers attempted to keep the peace as some 50 anti-immigration demonstrators were significantly outnumbered by the estimated 400 anti-fascism protesters who turned up.

South Yorkshire Police had used Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 to specify where protests could take place – a measure the force said was put in place to minimise disruption to residents, businesses and traffic, while ensuring the rights of people to lawfully protest. There were around 15 police vans and numerous police cars present, with footage showing police officers attempting to herd protesters at one point. The nearby BlueBell Inn closed during the protests but the Aldi supermarket remained open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today’s protests took place a week after 15 people were arrested over violent disorder outside a Merseyside hotel housing asylum seekers. Some 130 asylum seekers were moved from the Ibis in Bramley to the hotel in Manvers last year. Coaches from Sheffield to Rotherham were organised by the group Stand Up To Racism, which said ahead of the protests: “We need to send a loud and clear message to them that refugees are welcome here.”

Police and protesters in Manvers, Rotherham, where anti-fascism protesters and anti-immigration demonstrators staged rival rallies on Saturday, February 18 near a hotel housing asylum seekers

Speaking before the protests, John Healey, MP for Wentworth and Dearne, had said he was ‘concerned about outsiders seeking to cause disruption in our community’.

He added: “Since Home Office ministers decided to use our Manvers hotel to accommodate asylum seekers last year, I’ve worked closely with local residents, the police, the council and other agencies to ensure the situation is managed well and proper support is in place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protesters in Manvers, Rotherham, where anti-fascism protesters and anti-immigration demonstrators staged rival rallies on Saturday, February 18 near a hotel housing asylum seekers

Police and protesters in Manvers, Rotherham, where anti-fascism protesters and anti-immigration demonstrators staged rival rallies on Saturday, February 18 near a hotel housing asylum seekers

Police and protesters in Manvers, Rotherham, where anti-fascism protesters and anti-immigration demonstrators staged rival rallies on Saturday, February 18 near a hotel housing asylum seekers

Police in Manvers, Rotherham, where anti-fascism protesters and anti-immigration demonstrators staged rival rallies on Saturday, February 18 near a hotel housing asylum seekers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and protesters in Manvers, Rotherham, where anti-fascism protesters and anti-immigration demonstrators staged rival rallies on Saturday, February 18 near a hotel housing asylum seekers