At around 11pm on November 26, a man and a woman on board a train between the two cities got into an argument.

After a short while, the man assaulted the woman by kicking her.

The pair then got off the service at Swinton railway station.

British Transport Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was allegedly kicked by a man in an assault on a train between Sheffield and Leeds