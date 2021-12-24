Police issue witness appeal after woman is kicked by man in assault on train between Sheffield and Leeds
A witness appeal has been launched after a woman was allegedly kicked by a man on a train between Sheffield and Leeds.
Friday, 24th December 2021, 9:06 am
At around 11pm on November 26, a man and a woman on board a train between the two cities got into an argument.
After a short while, the man assaulted the woman by kicking her.
The pair then got off the service at Swinton railway station.
Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 405040 and quoting reference 743 of 26/11/21.