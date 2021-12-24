Police issue witness appeal after woman is kicked by man in assault on train between Sheffield and Leeds

A witness appeal has been launched after a woman was allegedly kicked by a man on a train between Sheffield and Leeds.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 24th December 2021, 9:06 am

At around 11pm on November 26, a man and a woman on board a train between the two cities got into an argument.

After a short while, the man assaulted the woman by kicking her.

The pair then got off the service at Swinton railway station.

British Transport Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was allegedly kicked by a man in an assault on a train between Sheffield and Leeds

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 405040 and quoting reference 743 of 26/11/21.

