Man in critical condition following motorbike crash in Sheffield
A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a motorbike crash in Sheffield.
By Alana Roberts
Sunday, 09 June, 2019, 10:18
Emergency services were called to Oldfield Road, in Stannington, at around 11:45pm on Saturday, June 8, following reports of a one-vehicle crash involving a motorbike.
The rider, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.
Oldfield Road remained closed throughout the night while police carried out their investigations.
Part of Stannington Road was also closed this morning.
However, South Yorkshire Police said the closures have now been lifted.