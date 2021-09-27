Man cut free from car after crash on busy Sheffield road

Firefighters had to cut a man free from a car after a crash on a busy Sheffield road.

By Robert Cumber
Monday, 27th September 2021, 4:22 pm

The man had become trapped in the vehicle due to his injuries following a collision involving a Transit van today, Monday, September 27, at around midday.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said crews worked with paramedics to remove the door from the car and get the man out.

The road had to be closed for a short time to allow them to extricate him safely.

Bramall Lane, Sheffield, where a man had to be cut free from a car after a crash (pic: Google)

