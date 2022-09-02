Karaoke pods launched at landmark traditional Sheffield pub The Old Grindstone as part of revamp
Visitors to a popular city pub will be able to sing their hearts out after the venue introduced karaoke pods.
The Old Grindstone in Crookes has been refurbished which includes new karaoke rooms which launch from today, September 2.
Run by the Sheffield-based True North brewery, the pods can accommodate up to 15 people per pod.
They posted on Facebook: “You lot love our monthly karaoke nights so much, that we’ve taken our commitment to karaoke to the next level – we’ve had two private pods fitted upstairs, meaning you don’t have to wait four weeks for your karaoke hit – you can sing your heart out to David Bowie any day of the week.
“From this Friday, grab your pals, order one of our new fishbowl cocktails and head upstairs ready to duet ‘Islands in the Stream’ on repeat.
“We’ve got food and drinks packages available too, so you won’t have to worry about running back and forth to the bar all night (just ask when booking!)”
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/OldGrindstoneS10/