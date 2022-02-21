A spokesperson for the Met Office said a ‘gust of 74 knots’ which is the equivalent of 85mph was recorded on Friday, February 18, at the Emley Moor station.

The weather station, which is between Huddersfield and Wakefield, is the closest one to Sheffield.

Sheffield has been hit by extreme weather.

But the spokesperson cautioned: “Bear in mind that although these are fast enough to be ‘hurricane force’ winds, it doesn’t make Storm Eunice a hurricane, which is a specific kind of tropical storm.”

South Yorkshire has been hit by three named storms in the last week or so – Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

The majority of the damage was caused over the weekend.

After a freak gust of wind in Doncaster on Sunday, two properties in Thorne had their roofs ripped off and a third had its gable-end blown off, in what has been described as a 'mini tornado.'

South Yorkshire Fire, which declared a major incident, said it affected around 100 houses in the area and around Medlar Court, Southend Road and Southfield Road.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

People were also asked to stay away from Doncaster beauty spot, Sprotbrough Falls and Sprotbrough Lock.

The River Don had burst its bank at this location and many of the footpaths were under water.

There was also a closure in place for Meadowhall Road in Sheffield at the junction with Barrow Road and also at J34 of the M1 due to the flooding in the area, making the road impassable.