Sheffield’s legendary Man with a Pram will race in his 1,038th competitive race as he edges ever nearer to a massive £1million raised for Macmillan.

John Burkhill BEM Bar, BCAv, aged 84, will take part in the City of Lincoln 10k race this Sunday as part of his fundraising efforts. According to his JustGiving page, John has now raised an amazing £927,096 meaning he is now just under £73,000 away from £1million.

On his social media pages, John said: “I'm hoping the weather is better than last year, because I got a bucketful of water! Looking forward to seeing everybody there and hope you've all had a wonderful Easter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After 20 years of daily fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support, John is now on the home stretch. Last month, he crossed the line at the Sheffield Half Marathon – his 1,037th competitive race.

John Burkhill will enter his 1,038th competitive race this weekend as he closes in on his £1million target.