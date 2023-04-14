News you can trust since 1887
Macmillan Cancer Support: Sheffield's Man with a Pram to compete in 1,038th race as £1million edges closer

Sheffield’s legendary Man with a Pram will race in his 1,038th competitive race as he edges ever nearer to a massive £1million raised for Macmillan.

By Harry Harrison
Published 14th Apr 2023, 13:12 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 13:12 BST

John Burkhill BEM Bar, BCAv, aged 84, will take part in the City of Lincoln 10k race this Sunday as part of his fundraising efforts. According to his JustGiving page, John has now raised an amazing £927,096 meaning he is now just under £73,000 away from £1million.

On his social media pages, John said: “I'm hoping the weather is better than last year, because I got a bucketful of water! Looking forward to seeing everybody there and hope you've all had a wonderful Easter.”

After 20 years of daily fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support, John is now on the home stretch. Last month, he crossed the line at the Sheffield Half Marathon – his 1,037th competitive race.

John Burkhill will enter his 1,038th competitive race this weekend as he closes in on his £1million target.John Burkhill will enter his 1,038th competitive race this weekend as he closes in on his £1million target.
Forgo your £3 Flat White this weekend to help John reach the Magic Million.

