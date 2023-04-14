John Burkhill BEM Bar, BCAv, aged 84, will take part in the City of Lincoln 10k race this Sunday as part of his fundraising efforts. According to his JustGiving page, John has now raised an amazing £927,096 meaning he is now just under £73,000 away from £1million.
On his social media pages, John said: “I'm hoping the weather is better than last year, because I got a bucketful of water! Looking forward to seeing everybody there and hope you've all had a wonderful Easter.”
After 20 years of daily fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support, John is now on the home stretch. Last month, he crossed the line at the Sheffield Half Marathon – his 1,037th competitive race.
Forgo your £3 Flat White this weekend to help John reach the Magic Million.