Sheffield’s-own legendary marathon runner John Burkhill is in the final stretch of his dream to raise his “magic million” following his appearance on Channel Five last week.

Also known as the the iconic ‘Man with the Pram’, John, aged 84, has been raising money for Macmillan in his eye-catching green wig for two decades. After setting out with a goal of £250,000, he is now a mere £75,000 off raising £1m in his lifetime.

He chose Macmillan Cancer research after he lost his wife June to cancer in 1992. Her death came just a year after John and June’s daughter Karen tragically died during a routine operation.

Now, the charity has revealed over £6,300 has been raised in just the last two weeks since his appearance on Channel 5 news in a segment with another famous Sheffield face, presenter Dan Walker.

Channel 5 broadcaster, Dan Walker, pictured with John Burkhill in Sheffield city centre ahead of filming for a spot on Ch5 news.

Hannah Lumb, Macmillan’s relationship fundraising manager, said: “We are confident John will reach his ‘magic million’ in the not-too-distant future. He continues to amaze and inspire everyone at Macmillan and we are so proud of him and his efforts which enables us to provide emotional, physical and financial support to people living with and affected by cancer.

"The response to John’s appearance on Channel 5 with Dan Walker was truly heart-warming. It really conveyed just how much love John has for his beloved city of Sheffield, but also what Sheffield residents feel about John, too.

“We have had lots of messages of support in response and seen a significant boost to John’s fundraising efforts. There has been more than £6,300 donated online alone since his television appearance which John is astonished about. His current total stands at over £925,000 and it’s creeping up all the time.”

To support John’s quest to reach his ‘Magic Million’ for Macmillan, you can donate online at www.justgiving.com/madwalker or donate £5 by texting PRAM to 70550. You can also drop cash in his bucket whenever you spot him and his pram in the city centre.

