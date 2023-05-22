England and Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze gave a young fan from Sheffield her boots after she raised £10,000 for a boy battling cancer.

Leah Walton’s proud dad contacted the agent of Lioness Lucy Bronze in hopes of surprising his 10-year-old daughter while on a family holiday after she took up a challenge to raise money for young Jude Mellon-Jameson, from Sheffield.

Jude was devastatingly diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma the day before his third birthday in July 2021. The little boy, from Woodhouse Mill, underwent treatment but his family received the earth-shattering news that his cancer had returned in November last year.

Last month, his parents Arron, who is a former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, and Lucy, found out that Jude, aged four, had been accepted to undergo further treatment not available on the NHS in Rome, Italy.

Ten-year-old Leah Walton said it was the 'best day of my life' after she met with Lioness Lucy Bronze in Barcelona.

Years ago, Leah’s Wednesday-crazy family, from High Green, went to a match where her older brother, Dylan, was gifted a pair of signed football gloves from Arron. When the family-of-four found out about Jude's diagnosis, Leah knew she had to do something and joined in with Jude’s cousin Lennon Froggatt’s sponsored swim. But she didn’t stop there. Leah has since gone on to raffle off many kindly donated items, including several Owl players’ shirts.

More than £280,000 has been donated to the family for the treatment so far, as well as a huge £9,700 of Leah’s £10,000 target - a figure that has made her the highest solo fundraiser for charity Solving Kids’ Cancer.

Leah’s dad Craig, aged 49, said: “Leah’s met Jude twice and is just absolutely in love with him.

“I find it really overwhelming. I'm really really proud of Leah. I don't think she actually realises how much £10,000 is – I’ve been trying to describe it to her the other day how you can buy a small brand-new car for that money, but I don’t think it’s sunk in.

Leah met young cheeky Jude Mellon-Jameson in June of last year.

“She absolutely asks for nothing. She's the most selfless child I've ever met. I just thought when we’re on holiday in Barcelona, maybe Lucy Bronze has a spare 10 minutes after a training session to meet Leah.”

To his delight, Bronze agreed.

And so on Sunday May 14, Leah alongside Craig, mum Charlotte, Dylan and his girlfriend made their way to a cafe outside the Barcelona training facilities. As Leah and Craig played Top Trumps, Bronze gave her the surprise of a lifetime as she tapped Leah on the shoulder.

Criag said: “Leah was absolutely starstruck - so was my 20-year-old son to be honest.”

Pictured is the moment Leah's jaw dropped to the ground when Bronze tapped on her shoulder in Barcelona.

The Angram Bank Primary School and aspiring goalie was given a tour lasting over an hour with Bronze of the Barcelona training facilities. She was also given a signed football to put towards her fundraiser for Jude, and a pair of boots to treasure which Bronze wore in Wembley Stadium when the Lionesses won the Finalissima.

It's a day that Leah called “the best day of my life”.

Leah will be hosting a family fun day with a bouncy castle, raffle and more at The Club House in Chapletown on May 28 to raise more money for Jude.

To help Leah meet her £10,000 target for Jude, please click here.