Let’s take a look at the contestants’ last social media posts before entering the villa - and their current followers

Love Island is back on our screens tonight with 10 good looking singletons entering the South African Villa.

There have been a number of shake ups and changes ahead of the second ever winter instalment of the ITV reality dating show.

First of all, Maya Jama, 28, will take over from Laura Whitmore on hosting duties as the Irish presenter quit the show following series eight, citing “difficult” elements.

It has also been announced that nobody outside the villa will run the contestants’ social media accounts whilst they are on the show.

This means, for the first time, viewers will see nothing but social media silence from those inside the Cape Town villa.

Most of the islanders have changed their social media bios to: “I’m off to find love in the @loveisland villa. See you soon!”

But, let’s take a look at the contestants’ last social media posts before entering the villa tonight - and their current followers!

Will Young

Instagram: 134,000 followers @farmer_will_

TikTok: 1.1 million followers @farmerwill_

Twitter: NA

Will Young, Love Island contestant from Buckinghamshire (ITV)

Will Young is a farmer, who rose to fame on Tik Tok after posting cute (and humorous) animal videos.

The 23-year-old hasn’t posted on Instagram since November 25, 2022, and his reel certainly wasn’t your typical, soon to be, Love Island star content.

Will, who lives on a farm in Buckinghamshire, posted a video showing himself rolling around in sloppy mud on a rainy day.

He captioned the post, which got over 45,000 likes: “At this really nice British beach #beach #farming #lamb #cute”

Maybe the farmer was dreaming of being in the South African sun?

His last Tik Tok, which of course involved lambs, was much more recent. He posted a video of him feeding his animals on December 30, 2022.

Olivia Hawkins

Instagram: 20,000 followers @livhawkinss

TikTok: 7165 followers @livhawkinss

Twitter: NA

Love Island series 9 contestant Olivia Hawkins was a stunt double in the show Brassic which has many links to Chorley.

Olivia Hawkins is an actress and ring girl, who once played a waitress alongside Daniel Craig in James Bond.

The 27-year-old’s last Instagram post was a throwback as she welcomed in the new year on 1st January.

Olivia posted some posey photos, donning an all brown fit and a Louis Vuitton bag, with the caption: “Here’s to 2023… and the reality that I was actually sat on the sofa eating Camembert last night 😅”

The Brighton-born beauty also tends to keep up with TikTok trends. Her last video was posted on 21 July 2022.

It contained a series of stunning selfies to the sound of Lazarus by Dave, stating that she is “pretty in pink” but “badder in blue”.

Lana Jenkins

Instagram: 14,000 followers @lanajenkinss

TikTok: 101 followers @Lanajenkins

Twitter: 21 followers @Lanajenkinss

Luton's Lana Jenkins is a contestant on the news series of Love Island which starts on Monday

Lana Jenkins, from Luton, has already showed off her bikini body as she got some winter sun in Mexico.

The 25-year-old last posted to Instagram on 20 December 2022, she was wearing a small orange bikini whilst sitting on a sun lounger on a beach in Tulum.

It seems that the makeup artist hasn’t posted anything on Twitter or TikTok. However she has updated her profile picture to her Love Island promo shot so she must be expecting an influx of followers when she lands on our screens.

Lana has also changed her bio to “I’m off to find love in the Love Island villa. See you soon!” on her social media accounts.

Tanyel Revan

Instagram: 20,000 followers @tanyelrevan

TikTok: 12,000 followers @tanyelrevan

Twitter: 651 followers @tanyelrevan

Tanyel Revan (Photo: ITV)

Tanyel used her Twitter, which she has had since June 2020, to share a Tweet from the official Love Island account.

The Tweet, which was posted on January 9, read “Fancy a date with hot hair stylist Tanyel? Bad boys need not apply”.

The retweet was a bit of self promo for the north London beauty.

Her most recent Tik Tok video and Instagram post were the same. The hairstylist posted a “ ready with me” on 3rd January and 4th January respectively. She showed her followers how to get a straight and sleek look.

Shaq Muhammad

Instagram: 4,768 followers @shaq24s_

TikTok: NA

Twitter: NA

Shaq Muhammad (Photo: ITV)

Shaq Muhammad last posted on Instagram, tagging his location as the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on 18 December 2022.

It seems the 24-year-old attended a basketball game between Canadian side Toronto Raptors and American side Brooklyn Nets the night before his post.

The airport security officer captioned the post: “Too cold wid it they thought I hit a 3 like VanVleet 🏀”.

Fred VanVleet is an American professional basketball player, who has played for the Toronto Raptors since 2016.

Kai Fagan

Instagram: 7,907 followers @kaifagan_

TikTok: 34 followers @kaifagan_

Twitter: 789 followers @MrKai Fagan

Kai Fagan (Photo: ITV)

Kai Fagan’s last Instagram post was on 16 December 2022. He was getting a fresh haircut from Manchester barber Luke, and it seems the 24-year-old was just about to take his BeReal for the day.

The Science and PE teacher captioned the selfie: “BeReal n last weeks trim in the baths 🤿🏊🏽‍♂️”

Kai’s last tweet came on 9 August 2022, when the teacher updated his profile picture. The Manchester-born singleton is seem standing in front of a waterfall in Ouzoud, Morocco.

He is yet to post anything on Tik Tok, but has changed his bio and picture to Love Island content.

Ron Hall

Instagram: 9,746 followers @ronhall_

TikTok: 92 followers @ronhall_

Twitter: NA

Ron Hall will appear on Love Island 2023. (ITV)

Ron Hall’s last Instagram update was a classic new year post. The financial advisor posted a series of photos of himself, taken inside a shoe shop, with the caption: “HNY 2023..”

The 25-year-old has no Tik Tok posts, but has changed his bio and picture to Love Island content - ready for his new fans.

Tanya Manhenga

Instagram: 23,000 followers @talkswithtt_

TikTok: 11,000 followers @tanyamanhenga_

Twitter: 25 followers @talkswithtt_

Tanya Manhenga (Photo: ITV)

Tanya Manhenga’s most recent Instagram post might have been a hint that she was due to appear on Love Island.

She posted a gorgeous photo of herself by the tree on Christmas Eve, with the caption: “Calm before the storm.”

Is the storm in question her reality television stint?

The biomedical science student’s last activity on Twitter was a retweet of Mariah The Scientist, which was posted on 29 December 2022. It read: “Another day to thank God for”.

It looks like the Liverpool-born beauty has removed all her previous TikTok videos, but still has a large following waiting to see what she does next.

Anna-May Robey

Instagram: 21,000 followers @annamayrobey

TikTok: 914 followers @annamayrobey

Twitter: NA

Anna-May Robey (Photo: ITV)

Anna-May Robey last posted to TikTok on 13 November 2022. The payroll administrator posed to the lyrics of Ball w/o You by 21 Savage, as she mouthed the words: “I know you miss me”.

Could the brunette-beauty be making a dig at an ex boyfriend?

Meanwhile, her last Instagram post - on 3 January - was a posey selfie, taken from inside a car, with no caption.

Haris Namani

Instagram: 7,844 followers @haris_namanii

TikTok: 1 follower @haris_ _namani

Twitter: 5 followers @haris_ _namani

Haris Namani from Doncaster is set to star on Love Island. (Photo: ITV).

Haris Namani is a Yorkshireman. The Doncaster-born singleton last posted to Instagram following a holiday to Ibiza.

The photo, which was posted on 1 October 2022, sees the 21-year-old smiling and pulling the friendly Shaka sign, meaning ‘hang loose’ or ‘right on’. Unsurprisingly, he captioned the photo: “🤙🏻😆”.

