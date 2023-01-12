Maya Jama: "sounds a bit wild but anything I’ve ever really wanted in life I’ve got"

Maya Jama has encouraged her fans to pursue their dreams after revealing that she has achieved everything that she has ever aspired to attain in life.

The Love Island host, 28, from Bristol, who boasts almost 3 million Instagram followers, took to her stories to share a stream of inspirational posts as she reflected on her achievements while struggling to set new goals.

She explained how positive thinking and refusing to settle for less has helped her to be successful in all pursuits.

The TV presenter, who recently arrived in South Africa for the winter edition of Love Island, has previously hosted a selection of shows including Cannonball, The Circle and more recently make-up competition Glow Up.

Maya Jama in South Africa (Instagram/mayajama)

Maya has a reported net worth of over £1.5 million, which is expected to increase further after hosting Love Island alongside a number of lucrative brand collaborations.

She looked in good spirits as she soaked up the sunshine in a striped bikini with her hair in a braid as she reflected on her success this morning.

Maya wrote: “Sounds a bit wild but anything I’ve ever really wanted in life I’ve got.

“But I don’t know what I want next for the first time, so this is new. I’m in my “enjoy what’s happening right now and think about what’s next later” bag currently.

“Speak out/ write out/ pray for what you want. Work hard for it. Know and believe you deserve it. Walk away from it if it doesn’t make you feel good and don’t settle for anything that doesn’t align with it.

“Applies to almost anything you desire.”

Maya added: “Also side not you can’t be a p***k and expect good things to keep happening either lol.

“I live by the “don’t do to others what you wouldn’t want done to you” rule. It’s easy to know if you’re doing something bad if you put yourself in someone who could be on the receiving end’s shoes.”

Maya went on to post a clip of her recent appearance on ITV’s This Morning as she encouraged her followers to vote for the Love Island bombshells, before explaining that she has been eating mostly eggs since she arrived in South Africa for the series because she wants to put on weight.

Maya Jama (Getty Images)

The public have been given the chance to choose between Ellie Spencer, 25, from Norwich, who is a Business Development Executive and Tom Clare, 23, from Barnsley, who is a semi-pro footballer as the first Love Island bombshells.

The series is set to launch on Monday 16th January with 10 singletons from across the UK entering the villa in search of romance.

Many fans of the dating show took to social media urging ITV to select Maya Jama as the show’s new host after Laura Whitmore stepped down from the role following the 2022 finale. Laura said that she was “delighted” for Maya to be chosen as her replacement in a comment on the show’s official Instagram account.

Celebrating the new role, Maya said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows! I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the islanders."

