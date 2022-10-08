Love Actually In Concert will be stopping off in the Steel City on Tuesday, December 6, from 7.30pm as part of a UK-wide your.

Directed by Richard Curtis and originally released in cinemas in 2003, Love Actually tells ten separate, yet interweaving stories of love around Christmas time.

Love Actually is to be shown at Sheffield City Hall.

The film features an all-star ensemble cast, including Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Colin Firth, Laura Linney, Bill Nighy, Martine McCutcheon, Alan Rickman, Emma Thompson, Keira Knightley Rowan Atkinson, Martin Freeman, and many more.

A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s evocative score at these shows, with the film being projected onto a huge screen.

Armstrong is one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for his Achievement in Film Music.

Tickets are priced at £35.50, £46.50, £57.95 and £75.50.

