Loose cradle seen dangling from Sheffield skyscraper sparks alarm

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at 6.15pm yesterday, Thursday, August 12, to 'multiple reports' of a loose cradle which was secured by one pulley wire on the roof of Velocity Tower at St Mary's Gate.

A spokesperson said: "We contacted the police and made sure the road was cordoned off and the contractors went out to make sure it was safe. We left at 7.30pm."

Photos of the loose elevated working platform have made their rounds on social media, with many calling for better safety measures for workers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Velocity Tower, St Mary's Gate

TIR Lettings, who own the building, said they couldn't provide any details on the incident as they are not responsible for any ongoing building works.

The Star is attempting to reach the relevant contractors for more information.