Lee Rowley MP (second from left) congratulates Shelagh Cheetham (second from right) and the rest of the Crafting2gether team.

The charity, formerly Shelagh’s Sewing Circle, has supplied over 77,000 face masks to frontline workers and businesses and has now received recognition for their dedication to helping those in need.

The charity has expanded and is not just about crafting, people are welcome to join the group for a cup of tea and a chat, helping people to combat loneliness and isolation as well as developing a new skill if they wish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Grant (front left) and Shelagh (front right) with friends and family.

Dronfield Town Council stepped in during the last year to help the group by offering their premises and after the Charity’s home was declared unsafe, at short notice, North East Derbyshire District Council offered a venue for the surprise.

BBC’s The One Show surprised founder Shelagh at Dronfield Sports Centre and was broadcast to millions of viewers on national TV where she was thanked for her incredible efforts to help key workers, businesses and local communities.

TV star and fashion business owner Patrick Grant was in attendance to surprise Shelagh and thank her.

North East Derbyshire District Council Cabinet Member for Communities, Coun Alan Powell said: “I am delighted Shelagh has received the recognition she and the other volunteers deserve. I cannot express enough how grateful we all are to have such inspirational members of our community helping others selflessly through the pandemic and beyond.

“I am proud to say we stepped when it was needed most to offer space in our leisure centre at Dronfield so the BBC could attend and put crafting2gether on the National stage.

“Our authority is here to support our local community groups – like crafting 2gether and it’s a great privilege to support the work they do which has helped thousands of key workers and charities worldwide. Thank you.”

Pauline Memmott, a volunteer with crafting2gether, said: “We are very grateful to Dronfield Sports Centre for letting us use their venue for the BBC’s One Big Thank You surprise for our founder, Shelagh Cheetham.

“The success and growth of the Charity is all down to Shelagh, although she would say it’s the volunteers!

“With Shelagh’s commitment, we’ve provided thousands of masks to key workers, helped a charity in Armenia by knitting scarves and at a local level, we help combat isolation by providing social contact for members of our community.