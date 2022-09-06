Sheffield BrewDog remains unaffected despite pub chain boss confirming closure of six sites due to 'clueless government'
Craft beer firm BrewDog has announced six closures – but the Sheffield venue will be staying open.
The closures by the Scotland based craft beer firm will take place in Motherwell, Aberdeen, Peterhead, London and Dalston.
Boss of BrewDog, James Watt, posted on Linkedin to confirm the closures and explain the reasons why and also express his worries for the sector.
He posted: "Last night we confirmed we were to close 6 bars around the UK and it is heart-breaking to lose these locations. I warned a few weeks ago, costs are rising to such a degree, with no prospect of any help from a clueless government, that these very difficult decisions have to be made. It was going to be simply impossible to get these bars even close to financial viability in the foreseeable future. We had no choice but to close them.”
He added: “Industry experts estimate that up to a staggering 70% of the UK’s bars, pubs and restaurants could be forced to close due to soaring energy prices and huge cost price increases and unfortunately, we are not exempt from these headwinds.”
Mr Watts has now called on the new Prime Minister, now confirmed to be Liz Truss, as he suggests ten ways for the government to help save businesses on his Linkedin post.
Despite the closures, James does add that BrewDog continues to ‘grow strongly in 2022’ – and the Sheffield chain on Devonshire Street remains open.