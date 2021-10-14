LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as Labour leader Keir Starmer visits city
The latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as Labour leader Keir Starmer is due to visit the city.
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 1:31 pm
Ahead of a visit to Outokumpu Stainless in Tinsley, he has urged the Government to “get a grip on the energy crisis”.
Also today, Crimestoppers has launched a new campaign in Sheffield urging people to pass on information, anonymously, about shootings in the city.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Thursday, October 14).
Got a news tip? Email [email protected]
LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as Labour leader Keir Starmer is due to visit city
Last updated: Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 13:59
- Labour leader Keir Starmer due to visit Sheffield
- Crimestoppers launches campaign to help police investigate shootings in Sheffield
12.31pm - Park Hill Sheffield: Man still in hospital after fall from flats
A man who was found injured after falling from his Park Hill flat remains in hospital today.
12.30pm - People too scared to go near Sheffield community hall because of antisocial behaviour, says councillor
Drug addicts and rough sleepers are scaring people away from using a once popular community hall, says a Sheffield councillor.
11.43am - South Yorkshire Police reveal teenage girl's 999 'life in danger' call was a hoax
A teenage girl’s 999 call to the police claiming her life was ‘in danger’ was a hoax, it has emerged.
10.52am - Love Island, X Factor and YouTube stars to play in charity football game in Sheffield
An all-star charity football match is to be held in Sheffield later this month to raise cash for the city’s Children’s Hospital.
11.15am - The Sheffield areas with the fastest rising Covid-19 rates
In Sheffield, public health director Greg Fell has said that the infection rate is ten times higher now than it was this time last year.
9.58am - This is why the sky in Sheffield looked so unusual this morning
You may have noticed the sky looking an unusual hue in part of Sheffield this morning – this could be why.
9.55am - Bus passengers are being urged not to blame drivers for cancelled services
Bus drivers in Sheffield are being urged not to blame drivers for cancellations across the city.
7.51am - Sheffield shootings: Major campaign launched for information on recent and historic gun attacks
The charity Crimestoppers is launching a major campaign in Sheffield for anonymous information about recent and historic shootings.
7.47am - Labour leader urges government to 'come out of hiding' and fix energy crisis ahead of Sheffield visit
Labour leader Keir Starmer urged government to ‘come out of hiding’ and ‘get a grip on the energy crisis’ ahead of a visit to a Sheffield steelworks.
Page 1 of 1