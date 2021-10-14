LIVE BLOG: the latest Sheffield news as Labour leader Keir Starmer visits city

The latest news from Sheffield and South Yorkshire, as Labour leader Keir Starmer is due to visit the city.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 14th October 2021, 1:31 pm

Ahead of a visit to Outokumpu Stainless in Tinsley, he has urged the Government to “get a grip on the energy crisis”.

Also today, Crimestoppers has launched a new campaign in Sheffield urging people to pass on information, anonymously, about shootings in the city.

This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Thursday, October 14).

Kier Starmer is due in Sheffield today and he has urged the Government to "get a grip on the energy crisis"

Last updated: Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 13:59

  • Labour leader Keir Starmer due to visit Sheffield
  • Crimestoppers launches campaign to help police investigate shootings in Sheffield
Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 13:59

12.31pm - Park Hill Sheffield: Man still in hospital after fall from flats

A man was found seriously injured outside Park Hill flats complex in Sheffield earlier this week

A man who was found injured after falling from his Park Hill flat remains in hospital today.

MORE HERE: Park Hill Sheffield: Man still in hospital after fall from flats

Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 13:56

12.30pm - People too scared to go near Sheffield community hall because of antisocial behaviour, says councillor

Coun Mark Jones says people are too scared to go near Burngreave Vestry Hall because of antisocial behaviour

Drug addicts and rough sleepers are scaring people away from using a once popular community hall, says a Sheffield councillor.

MORE HERE: People too scared to go near Sheffield community hall because of antisocial behaviour, says councillor

Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 13:54

11.43am - South Yorkshire Police reveal teenage girl's 999 'life in danger' call was a hoax

More details have been released on a 999 call made about a teenage girl's life being 'in danger'

A teenage girl’s 999 call to the police claiming her life was ‘in danger’ was a hoax, it has emerged.

MORE HERE: South Yorkshire Police reveal teenage girl’s 999 ‘life in danger’ call was a hoax

Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 11:21

10.52am - Love Island, X Factor and YouTube stars to play in charity football game in Sheffield

A celebrity football match is to be held in Sheffield to raise money for the city's Children's Hospital

An all-star charity football match is to be held in Sheffield later this month to raise cash for the city’s Children’s Hospital.

MORE HERE: Love Island, X Factor and YouTube stars to play in charity football game in Sheffield

Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 11:19

11.15am - The Sheffield areas with the fastest rising Covid-19 rates

These are the Sheffield areas with the highest Covid rates.

In Sheffield, public health director Greg Fell has said that the infection rate is ten times higher now than it was this time last year.

MORE HERE: The Sheffield areas with the fastest rising Covid-19 rates

Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 10:26

9.58am - This is why the sky in Sheffield looked so unusual this morning

Firefighters in Sheffield were deployed to a steel company to deal with a possible chemical reaction

You may have noticed the sky looking an unusual hue in part of Sheffield this morning – this could be why.

MORE HERE: This is why the sky in Sheffield looked so unusual this morning

Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 10:01

9.55am - Bus passengers are being urged not to blame drivers for cancelled services

Bus passengers are being urged not to blame drivers for cancelled services

Bus drivers in Sheffield are being urged not to blame drivers for cancellations across the city.

READ MORE: ‘It’s not their fault’: Sheffield bus passengers urged not to blame drivers for cancellations

Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 07:56

7.51am - Sheffield shootings: Major campaign launched for information on recent and historic gun attacks

Crimestoppers wants information on shootings in Sheffield

The charity Crimestoppers is launching a major campaign in Sheffield for anonymous information about recent and historic shootings.

READ MORE: Sheffield shootings: Major campaign launched for information on recent and historic gun attacks

Thursday, 14 October, 2021, 07:50

7.47am - Labour leader urges government to 'come out of hiding' and fix energy crisis ahead of Sheffield visit

Kier Starmer

Labour leader Keir Starmer urged government to ‘come out of hiding’ and ‘get a grip on the energy crisis’ ahead of a visit to a Sheffield steelworks.

READ MORE: Labour leader urges government to ‘come out of hiding’ and fix energy crisis ahead of Sheffield visit

