Updates from The Star team as the new rules on face masks come into effect to curb the rise of the Omicron Covid variant.
This page will be updated with the latest stories published today (Tuesday, November 30).
Refresh this page for updates on today’s top news, which also includes an update from the new owners of the former Debenhams on the building’s future and the latest from the drive-by shootings court case.
Live Blog: Latest Sheffield news as face mask rules to combat Omicron Covid variant take effect
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 November, 2021, 09:53
- Latest Covid rates for neighbourhoods across Sheffield revealed
- New owners of former Debenhams issue update on building’s future
- Latest from drive-by shootings court case
- TikTok video of snow in Sheffield goes viral
Canadian’s video showing Sheffield’s response to heavy snowfall goes viral on TikTok
It may come as little surprise that they deal with snow in Canada a little differently to how we do in Sheffield, given they see a fair bit more of it than we do.
But one Canadian’s video showing the city’s response to the heavy snowfall over the weekend has gone viral on TikTok, garnering more than 60,000 likes.
New owners of Debenhams on The Moor in Sheffield issue statement on future of the building
The new owners of Debenhams in Sheffield city centre have said they would consider hosting a £100m ‘home of football’ if plans to use the John Lewis building fall through.
Property company MHA has put the department store up for rent and is considering all of its options.
Mum grabbed daughter and ducked down during gun attack
A shocked mother has told how she grabbed her daughter and fell to the floor as she heard shots being fired into her home during a drive-by shooting.
Sheffield Crown Court has heard during a trial how Joshua Mottershead, Niki Haycock and Demi Dunford are accused of conspiring to murder Ryan Ducker after two drive-by shootings were reported at properties on Errington Avenue and Aylward Road, near Arbourthorne, Sheffield, on June 30, 2020.
All the Sheffield neighbourhoods where Covid rates are rising - including one where cases have shot up by 70 per cent in one week
As masks and restrictions are brought back into force, new data shows how Covid rates vary in neighbourhoods across Sheffield.
While the overall Covid infection rate for Sheffield has changed little in the past fortnight, hovering around 300 new cases per 100,000 people a week, the virus has been spreading faster in some parts of the city.
