Property company MHA has put the department store up for rent and is considering all of its options.

WHAT DOES PROPERTY COMPANY MHA WANT TO DO WITH THE BUILDING?

A spokesman said they would consider any appropriate tenant including a proposal by a global sports brand to open a huge football activity and cultural centre in the former John Lewis store on Barker’s Pool.

Debenhams closed on May 15. It was among 118 shut down by administrators with the loss of 12,000 jobs.

The spokesman said: “That is an interesting idea, which we would consider if viable.”

Debenhams closed the store on May 15. It was among 118 shut down by administrators with the loss of 12,000 jobs. Online retailer Boohoo bought the brand for £55m.

The Star revealed a global sporting brand wants to spend £100m converting the former John Lewis store into a visitor attraction to include a football museum, health and wellbeing experiences, bars and restaurants and pitches on the roof.

London firm MHA snapped up the five-storey building on The Moor for £1.5m after its value plunged from £2.7m – a saving of £1.2m.

An advert states the four-storey, 213,900 sq ft building is available ‘as a whole or on a split basis’.

Council leader Terry Fox said the authority would seriously consider the idea but there would be no 'knee jerk reactions' and no decision until the new year.

The iconic store closed for good in June after the firm made a £500m loss. The building is owned by Sheffield City Council.

The proposal could also see the John Lewis car park replaced by a residential tower.