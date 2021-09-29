LIVE BLOG: Jobs up for grabs in Sheffield today at major recruitment fair
Job seekers in Sheffield looking for work before Christmas are urged to attend a 'jobs jamboree' in the city centre today.
Jobcentre and Sheffield Council are hosting the event in the Winter Gardens today between 10am and 3pm to fill vacancies in bars, pubs, restaurants, hotels and visitor attractions ahead of the Christmas season.
Organisers say that there are hundreds of positions available, and it is the latest in a number of events that will be run to fill gaps in the local economy.
They added the likes of Greene King, Marston’s, Mitchells and Butlers and Premier Inn have multiple sites they are recruiting for across the whole city.
Compass also have hundreds of jobs across many different businesses and Gulliver’s Valley are part of the event too.
The Star reporter David Kessen is on the scene and will keep you up to date.
Sheffield jobs fair: Here’s what you need to know as it is taking place in Winter Gardens
Last updated: Wednesday, 29 September, 2021, 12:11
- Happening now from 10am to 3pm
- Vacancies in bars, pubs, restaurants, hotels and visitor attractions ahead of Christmas season
- Greene King, Marston’s, Mitchells and Butlers, Compass, Gulliver’s Valley are taking part
25 vacancies at Vine hotels
Hollie Magee, HR officer from Vine hotels was looking for 25 staff for their hotels in Sheffield, Kenwood Hall at Nether Edge, Double Tree by Hilton at Norton, and Mosborough Hall, as well as seasonal staff at Whirlow Brook Hall and Handsworth Rectory.
She said they were looking for food and beverage staff mainly waiters and bar staff.
She said: “It’s been good to come to this. There’s been a lot of footfall, and a lot of people have taken details.
“Three or four months ago it was very hard to recruit, but it’s getting easier now.”
Various jobs available at The Restaurant Group
The Restaurant Group, which runs venues including Frankie and Benny’s, was recruiting for staff for its restaurants at Meadowhall, Don Valley Centertainment, and Parkgate in Rotherham.
Scott Hesford, deputy general manager at the Centretainment site said they were recruiting staff including chefs, bar tenders and waiters, as well as management opportunities.
He said: “It’s not a specific number of jobs. We’ve got the jobs and we will not turn away good people.
“We’ve had quite a bit of interest and people applying on the website. We’ve also been doing interviews informally here.
“We’ve been pleased with the response so far.”
Chloe Tindall, recruitment consultant for TRG, said it was difficult to recruit at present, and in the past some applicants had failed to turn up to interviews.