Hospitality jobs will be on offer in Sheffield at a special event to fill vacancies this week (Photo: Getty)

Jobcentre and Sheffield Council are hosting the event in the Winter Gardens today between 10am and 3pm to fill vacancies in bars, pubs, restaurants, hotels and visitor attractions ahead of the Christmas season.

Organisers say that there are hundreds of positions available, and it is the latest in a number of events that will be run to fill gaps in the local economy.

They added the likes of Greene King, Marston’s, Mitchells and Butlers and Premier Inn have multiple sites they are recruiting for across the whole city.

Compass also have hundreds of jobs across many different businesses and Gulliver’s Valley are part of the event too.

The Star reporter David Kessen is on the scene and will keep you up to date.