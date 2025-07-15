Little boy with big heart set to walk marathon distance to raise cash to improve local park
Young Harry Kealey has set out to walk the distance of 26.2 miles and is set to finish his fundraising effort by the end of August.
He has sent himself a £1,000 target and has already raised over £800.
We recently launched our new court newsletter. A weekly rundown of the key stories from the city’s courts over the past week. Sign up for your weekly updates.
The money will go towards the cost of upgrading Plumley Park in Mosborough.
Tens of thousands of pounds have also been raised for the project in memory of local school girl Elemie Wainwright, who tragically died last month in a collision with a van in the Sheffield village.
On the listing for Harry’s fundraising page on GoFundMe, says: “The park means so much to us and the community, but it is in desperate need of love and improvement.”
Harry’s mother, Amy Kealey, is the secretary of the Friends of Plumbley Park, a group set up in May this year after play equipment was removed from the park due
to safety concerns.
Ms Kealey said: “The park is so popular with the kids. Harry and his friends are always there after school.
“It’s great socially for the kids to get fresh air and not be sat at home on their Ipads.”
A link to donate to Harrys fundraiser can be found here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.