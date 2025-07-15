Little boy with big heart set to walk marathon distance to raise cash to improve local park

A little boy in Sheffield is walking the equivalent of a marathon to help raise money to upgrade his local park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Young Harry Kealey has set out to walk the distance of 26.2 miles and is set to finish his fundraising effort by the end of August.

He has sent himself a £1,000 target and has already raised over £800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five-year-old-Harry is raising money to improve Plumbley Park in Sheffield (Photo:GoFundMe)

The money will go towards the cost of upgrading Plumley Park in Mosborough.

On the listing for Harry’s fundraising page on GoFundMe, says: “The park means so much to us and the community, but it is in desperate need of love and improvement.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry’s mother, Amy Kealey, is the secretary of the Friends of Plumbley Park, a group set up in May this year after play equipment was removed from the park due

to safety concerns.

Ms Kealey said: “The park is so popular with the kids. Harry and his friends are always there after school.

“It’s great socially for the kids to get fresh air and not be sat at home on their Ipads.”

A link to donate to Harrys fundraiser can be found here.