A 16-year-old boy from Sheffield who tragically died after a motorway collision has been described as “warm and kind” and a “super musician” by his headteacher.

Isaac Nockels, from Hillsborough, was a front-seat passenger in a car on August 24 when it was involved in a collision with a minibus on the A1(M) near Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge but could not be saved, and passed away the following day.

His parents asked Linda Gooden, headteacher at King Edward VII School, to tell fellow pupils he did not suffer.

In a letter sent out to the school community, Ms Gooden wrote that she was “profoundly saddened” to share the “incredibly sad and upsetting news” of the year 11 pupil’s passing.

King Edward VII School

She said: “Isaac was a wonderful, popular member of the school community. He was a hard working, friendly and caring young person who would always put others first.

“Isaac’s warm and kind nature made it a pleasure for both students and staff to know and work with him at King Edward VII School.

“Isaac was a keen sportsman who was always out playing basketball or football during social times, regardless of the weather! He had a real talent for athletics, particularly long distance running and he recently started training with the City of Sheffield Athletics Team.

“Isaac was a super musician who was especially skilled in composition. His interests lay in using technology to compose well crafted loops, beats and riffs, and developing these into skilfully crafted pieces of electronic dance music.

“Isaac was going on to study music at The Sheffield College where he would have continued to develop his skills and, through his passion for music, would have created many more memorable compositions.

“His tragic passing robs us of not only a wonderful and well loved young man but also of the fantastic music that he would undoubtedly have created.

“Our thoughts are with Isaac’s family.”

Ms Gooden said she would share details of his memorial when she could.

Police confirmed on August 28 that Isaac had passed away in hospital the day after the collision.

The driver of the minibus involved in the crash, a 26-year-old man from South Yorkshire, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

Seven people in the minibus were treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the black Peugeot 107 in which Isaac was a passenger, was a 49-year-old woman who suffered minor injuries.