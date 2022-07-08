Life saving defibrillator and bleed kit installed at Rotherham pub

The upgraded equipment has replaced the old defibrillator unit at The Cavalier pub on Hollings Lane, Ravenfield Common.

Bramley and Ravenfield councillors Lewis Mills and Greg Reynolds part funded the equipment using their Community Leadership Fund, with Ravenfield Parish Council funding the addition of a new defibrillator.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

L-R Councillor Greg Reynolds, Councillor Lewis Mills, John Jackson, Parish Councillor Karen Jay, Parish Councillor David Rowley (Chair) and Parish Councillor Neil Pearson.

Rotherham Council thanked The Cavalier’s Landlady and landlord, Nicola and John Jackson, who have supported the project.

Bleed control kits contain equipment such as chest seals and tourniquets to help control life-threatening bleeding.

Defibrillators send an electric pulse to the heart to restore a normal heartbeat – If the heart suddenly stops, defibrillators can also help it beat again.