Limited edition Henderson’s Relish and Joe Scarborough art for sale at Meadowhall’s pop-up shop

It has been launched to help raise money for the shopping centre’s new charity partner, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, and the unique partnership has also been created to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the NHS.

The store will feature limited edition, commemorative bottles of the Steel City’s much-loved Henderson’s Relish that have a label designed by renowned Sheffield artist and charity ambassador Joe Scarborough. In addition, the original oil painting by Joe will be available for purchase in the shop.

The store will launch on Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2, and the charity’s mascot ‘Chari-kitty’ will be on hand to meet and greet younger shoppers and encourage them to create their own Chari-kitty art through a colouring competition. Prints of Joe Scarborough’s art will also be on sale.

Sheffield artist and charity ambassador Joe Scarborough.

Proceeds from the pop-up shop’s product sales will be donated to Sheffield Hospitals Charity, which provides funding to five hospitals in the area for services, staff and equipment that fall outside of standard NHS budgets, yet make a huge difference to the lives and care of patients. Henderson’s Relish have already kicked off the fundraising drive, with a generous £3000 donation in support of the cause.

Beth Crackles, chief executive of Sheffield Hospitals Charity, said: “We’re delighted to have been selected as Meadowhall’s new charity partner, particularly during the NHS’ 75th anniversary year. The work done by our colleagues in hospitals across Sheffield is incredible and we are proud to be able to fund the things they can’t afford – from research projects to rehab equipment – which allow them to go the extra mile for patients.

“Thanks to Meadowhall’s fundraising drive between now and December, people in our local community who have been cared for in our hospitals will have a really easy way to give back, and make a difference to others like them. And the limited-edition bottle of Hendo’s, designed by Joe Scarborough is not to be missed!”

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, added: “Our community is incredibly important to us, so we’re proud to welcome Sheffield Hospitals Charity as our latest partner, a charity that has been committed to the care and treatment of local patients, families and health workers in Sheffield hospitals for more than 20 years.

One of the prints featured as part of the limited edition Henderson's Relish bottles.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing this unique pop-up to our visitors, in partnership with the charity and such an iconic Sheffield brand. We encourage everyone to come along to support a great cause and get their hands on the exclusive bottles while they last.”

Matt Davies, Henderson’s (Sheffield) Ltd general manager, said: “All the staff at Henderson's Relish are proud to support the NHS in Sheffield and want to recognise the great work of NHS staff in our city. Henderson's is delighted to make this contribution to the Sheffield Hospitals Charity to kick-start their fundraising drive. And we think Joe Scarborough's fantastic limited-edition bottle of Henderson's Relish will help raise further funds for the charity as we celebrate the NHS's 75th anniversary.”

Joe Scarborough, who is also a Sheffield Hospitals Charity ambassador, said: “To be able to help our NHS through the wonderful Sheffield Hospitals Charity is indeed an honour and to do so in collaboration with two Sheffield icons like Henderson’s and Meadowhall just makes it all the more special. I implore the good folk of our fair city to support this endeavour. Hope to see you all in the store over that weekend.”

The Sheffield Hospitals Charity pop-up shop can be found on the ground floor of Meadowhall. Limited edition bottles of Henderson’s Relish will be available for £3.50 a bottle, and prints of Joe Scarborough’s artwork will be available for purchase at a starting price of £15.00.