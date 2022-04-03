Leadmill: Nearly 14,000 sign petitions to save iconic Sheffield music venue

Staff at the legendary venue, which has operated for more than 40 years, have received support from around the globe after reporting they had been threatened with eviction.

A host of music stars and members of the public have thrown their support behind the campaign, although the club’s owners have pledged to keep the site as a music venue.

Four separate petitions have been set up, with more than 13,500 people pledging their support to save the Leadmill.

The Leadmill has received support from around the globe.

One organiser said: “If the Leadmill were to be forced to close it would mean Sheffield would lose one of its greatest cultural spaces.