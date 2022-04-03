Leadmill: Nearly 14,000 sign petitions to save iconic Sheffield music venue
Nearly 14,000 people have now signed petitions calling to save iconic Sheffield music venue The Leadmill.
Staff at the legendary venue, which has operated for more than 40 years, have received support from around the globe after reporting they had been threatened with eviction.
A host of music stars and members of the public have thrown their support behind the campaign, although the club’s owners have pledged to keep the site as a music venue.
Four separate petitions have been set up, with more than 13,500 people pledging their support to save the Leadmill.
One organiser said: “If the Leadmill were to be forced to close it would mean Sheffield would lose one of its greatest cultural spaces.
“Our goal is to see Leadmill continue as a venue of culture and music within Sheffield.”
Last week, chief executive and founder of Electric Group, Dominic Madden, which owns the venue, pledged to keep the building as a music venue although its management may change.