Shaun, a 33-year-old ambulance worker, was cycling along Langsett Road North, between Wharncliffe and Oughtibridge, with his four-year-old son, on Sunday, May 21, at around 1pm, when a man tossed what he believes was a ball of paper from the rear window of a red car passing in the opposite direction.

Shaun, who did not give his full name, said he shared the video on Twitter in the hope the man responsible would see it and ‘realise how ridiculous he looks and just how disrespectful and potentially dangerous it could be’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His tweet has been viewed more than 50,000 times. It is the second occasion in recent weeks that Shaun has gone viral, after the TV presenter Dan Walker posted a photo of him and his crewmate looking after him after the TV personality came off his bike at a roundabout in Sheffield.

Shaun said: “I believe it was only a ball of paper (that he threw) but why he had the window down with a ball of paper to hand is beyond me. It makes me think it’s not the first time.

“It missed us and to be honest I didn’t really notice it until it flew past my right side as I was looking well up the road. My son was in his own little world thankfully.

“I didn’t think much at the time but the more I think about it now, I think it was a ball of paper this time but what about next time? On Twitter, people have shared stories of full Coke cans knocking people off and even a traffic cone being thrown, breaking a woman’s leg. I’ve been overwhelmed by the support I’ve received though, with surprisingly no negative comments.”Shaun, who was on his way to a mass participation bike ride in Sheffield at the time, added: “I haven’t reported it due to not being able to read the reg. I also doubt anything would happen. I was just hoping the guy would see the vid and realise how ridiculous he looks and just how disrespectful and potentially dangerous it could be.”

He continued: “Thankfully I’m a confident rider but this might affect others more adversely. This has never happened to me before but I’ve had multiple people wind down their windows to hurl abuse at me as they pass. This is by far the worst bit of road I’ve ever ridden for close passes and people purposely cutting in on me.”

Ambulance worker Shaun shared a video showing the moment a man threw rubbish out of a car window as he and his son, aged four, were cycling past in the opposite direction alongside Langsett Road North, between Wharncliffe and Oughtibridge, in Sheffield, on Sunday, May 21. Photo: @mouldie099 via Twitter