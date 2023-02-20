Sheffield’s-own Dan Walker has posted pictures of him covered in blood in the back of an ambulance after being hit by a car while out on his bike.

The Channel 5 presenter and former host of BBC Breakfast says he was in “a bit of an accident” this morning (February 20), reportedly while out cycling in the Sheffield area.

He tweeted photos of himself from the back of an ambulance along with the two Yorkshire Ambulance Service paramedics who looked after him. The face of Channel 5 and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant looked a bit worse for wear.

“Bit of an accident this morning,” wrote Dan. “Glad to be alive after getting hit by a car on my bike. Face is a mess but I don’t think anything is broken. Thanks to [paramedics] Shaun and Jamie for sorting me out and the lovely copper at the scene. Thankful for our NHS.”

Dan’s army of Twitter fans have wished the presenter a speedy recovery.

"This is my smiling," wrote Dan Walker in a tweet to his fans.