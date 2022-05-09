Lancaster Bomber to fly over South Yorkshire to mark Dambusters anniversary

The iconic aircraft will stage a flypast over the Doncaster area on May 15 – nearly 80 years on from the famed ‘bouncing bomb’ raids on Germany in 1943.

The legendary plane will fly over the Hatfield and Hatfield Woodhouse areas at around 12.48pm as part of the RAF Bomber Command Remembrance flight.

A Lancaster bomber will soar over Doncaster to mark the Dambusters raids.

Doncaster air crews played a large part in World War Two, with RAF Bawtry used as a bomber command centre while RAF Finningley and RAF Lindholme were also used for attacks in Europe.

Crews prepared for the raids with practice runs at the Derwent Reservoir in Derbyshire.

The Möhne and Edersee dams were breached, causing catastrophic flooding of the Ruhr valley and of villages in the Eder valley with two hydroelectric power stations destroyed along with factories and mines.

An estimated 1,600 civilians – about 600 Germans and 1,000 forced labourers, mainly Soviet – were killed by the flooding. Despite rapid repairs by the Germans, production did not return to normal until September. The RAF lost 53 aircrew killed and 3 captured, with 8 aircraft destroyed.

A 1955 film, The Dam Busters, starring Richard Todd and Michael Redgrave, told the dramatic story of the raids which helped change the course of World War Two.

Meanwhile, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight is embarking on a series of subsequent flypasts during the rest of May, with the details as follows:

Thursday 12 May

Digby, Scopwick, Lincolnshire flypast – 6.05 to 6.45pm

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire flypast – 6.45 to 7.30pm

Saturday 14 May

Grantham, Lincolnshire flypast – 1.15 to 2pm

Lyddington, Rutland flypast – 1.25 to 2.10pm

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast – 1.35 to 2.20pm

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast – 1.40 to 2.30pm

Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast – 1.50 to 2.30pm

Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast – 1.58pm

Marbury, Cheshire flypast – 2.15 to 3pm

Golcar, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire flypast – 2.40 to 3.25pm

White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast – 2.45 to 3.30pm

Garthorpe, North Lincolnshire flypast – 2.55 to 3.40pm

Cox Green, Maidenhead, Berkshire flypast – 3.05 to 3.50pm

Scampton, Lincolnshire flypast – 3.10 to 3.55pm

Hyde Heath, Buckinghamshire flypast – 3.15 to 3.50pm

Aldreth, Cambridgeshire flypast – 3.30 to 4.15pm

Sunday 15 May

Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire flypast – 11.45am to 12.30pm

Hatfield, South Yorkshire flypast – 12.30 to 1.20pm

Marbury, Cheshire flypast – 1.05 to 1.50pm

Hardwick Hall, Hucknall, Derbyshire flypast – 1.25 to 2.15pm

Long Eaton, Nottinghamshire flypast – 1.25 to 2.15pm

Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire flypast – 1.35 to 2.20pm

Nottingham Yacht Club Boat Gathering, Cranfleet Loch flypast – 1.43pm

Flixton, Suffolk flypast – 1.45 to 2.30pm

Tydd, St Mary, Lincolnshire flypast – 1.55 to 2.40pm

White Notley, Cressing, Essex flypast – 2.05 to 2.50pm

Stretham, Cambridgeshire flypast – 2.20 to 3.05pm

Friday 20 May

Coltishall, Norfolk flypast – 10.50 to 11.10am