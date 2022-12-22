The pupils of a Sheffield secondary school are rising in the UK Christmas singles chart following a visit by viral hit makers LadBaby.

Viral hit ‘FoodAid’ by comedy music duo Mark and Roxanne Hoyle is well on its way to claiming the top spot for this Christmas’ No.1 track and raise money for food bank charity The Trussell Trust. Based on the world-famous Band Aid track and featuring the couple’s signature references to sausage rolls, the song has racked up over 27,000 chart sales and placed them well in the lead.

But rising alongside them is an official cover of the song featuring the pupils of Bents Green School in Gleadless, a specialist secondary school for children with autism and learning disabilites, following a surprise drop-in by the duo earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, co-headteacher Laura Rzepinski has revealed how LadBaby got on board with the school to put the track together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It began when one of the Y11 classes made their own music video for LadBaby’s 2021 track, ‘Sausage Rolls for Everyone’.

Laura said: “Their teacher, Brad Jones, contacted Mark and Roxanne about it. We were just hoping for an email response to show the class – but they replied to say they could even come to the school for a recording.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a few phonecalls, the comedy music team were set to come in on December 9 and meet their fans.

Laura said: “We told the pupils a few days before and they all shocked and surprised. A lot of them enjoy YouTube and social media and are really familiar with them and other YouTubers. They were all really excited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On the day, Mark and Roxanne spent some time with the Y11 class and watched their original video with them, and that was quite special. Then they went to the hall and anyone in the school who wanted to participate was invited to come and sing with them.

"They recorded it then and there. We put the words up on a big screen and they did a couple of takes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a really exciting day. The children thoroughly enjoyed themselves and being part of something that helps thousands and thousands of people, to give them as students with autism and learning disabilities that opportunity and be represented and included, is really exciting.”

Now, the Bents Green edition of ‘FoodAid’ is now available to download from iTunes and Amazon, with 100 per cent of profits from every purchase going towards food banks across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the help of Bents Green, LadBaby are this year competing to become the first act in history to land a record-breaking firth Christmas No.1.

The new video, which dropped on December 20 for the enjoyment of LadBaby’s 1m followers, has already racked up 56,000 views. Sheffield is eagerly waiting to see where the Bents Green cover will come in the official UK Christmas singles ranking.

Advertisement Hide Ad