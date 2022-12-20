The current contender for this year’s Christmas No. 1 single LadBaby has unveiled a new cover of their hit song – featuring a Sheffield secondary school.

Viral hit ‘FoodAid’ by comedy music duo Mark and Roxanne Hoyle is in the running to claim the top spot on the charts this year in the couple’s effort to raise money for food bank charity the Trussell Trust. Based on the world-famous Band Aid track and featuring the couple’s signature references to sausage rolls, the song has racked up over 27,000 chart sales and placed them well in the lead.

Now, in a surprise announcement, Mark and Roxanne have unveiled a second cover of their hit single – featuring the students of Sheffield’s very own Bents Green School.

The Gleadless site of the school, based in Hollinsend Road, is a specialist school for young people with SEN and autistic spectrum conditions, and now their pupils are the stars of a new video uploaded to the LadBaby YouTube channel today (December 20) for the couple’s 1m subscribers to enjoy.

The students ended up on the charity duo’s radar for singing a cover of last year’s track, ‘Sausage Rolls for Everyone’.

In the video, Roxanne greets viewers by saying: “We’re excited to announce today that we’re in Sheffield at the Bents Green School because we’re going to be doing a version of our song with the children here.”

Mark adds: “The Bents Green school contacted us a few weeks ago. They’re a secondary school that looks after children with autism and one of the classes here has apparently done a performance of our song from last year, and we wanted to surprise them by asking them to get involved with this year’s song.”

Now, the Bents Green edition of ‘FoodAid’ is now available to download from iTunes and Amazon, with 100 per cent of profits from every purchase going towards food banks across the country.

LadBaby's Mark and Roxanne Wright surprised the pupils of Bents Green School by inviting them to record a version of their Christmas No.1 single contender Food Aid. Image by LadBaby, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFDWGBEKlb4

With the help of Bents Green, LadBaby are this year competing to become the first act in history to land a record-breaking firth Christmas No.1.

Bents Green School, which has broken up for the Christmas break, has been contacted for a comment.

The pupils of Bents Green Secondary, a specialist school for children with SEN and autism, are the stars of a new version of 'Food Aid' by LadBaby. Image by LadBaby, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AFDWGBEKlb4

