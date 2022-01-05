Bents Green becomes first in Sheffield to receive prestigious Trauma Informed School award

Bents Green has been given a Trauma Informed School (TIS) Award for its work to support students’ wellbeing, health and behaviour.

Sheffield Council is calling on all education settings in the city to sign a Trauma Informed Schools pledge.

Trauma Informed Schools adopt an ethos to support their student’s emotional wellbeing, mental health and troubled behavior when it acts as a barrier to learning, using a common language, consistency and understanding.

Bents Green School is the first in Sheffield to receive a Trauma Informed School Award

It takes into consideration students’ past and recent experiences and trauma and the school creates an environment of psychological and physical safety for students.

Staff at Bents Green have developed their own additional strategies and resources to further support the ethos. They are described as being ‘emotionally available adults in an environment of mutual respect and support’.

The Trauma Informed School (TIS) report states: “Bents Green is a happy school where there is a contagious sense of joy and love for one another at every level.”

A Bents Green student told the TIS assessor “it is a fantastic place to be...we laugh, cry and play together”.

Cathy Varley, safeguarding and inclusion manager and Trauma Informed School practitioner at Bents Green said: “To be the first school in Sheffield with this award is truly wonderful.

"Our staff have always used these principles, even before it had this name. It is just so pleasing to be recognised for all the hard work they do.”

Sacha Schofield, executive headteacher, said: “We are delighted to have received this award. As a school the Trauma Informed practice is embedded in our curriculum and the way we all interact with each other. We have experienced first-hand the positive impact the practice has on our students and staff.

"Our students are extremely fortunate to have staff who are passionate about providing support, understanding and the skills to deal with their evolving lives.”

Trauma Informed Schools UK are delivering training to schools, colleges, early years and community settings. So far they have reached around 5,000 settings.