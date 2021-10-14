Adelina E Acosta Martin, who is a research scientist at the University of Sheffield, has set up a Just Giving page to raise £50,000 to help victims of the volcano, which has wiped out hundreds of people’s homes, land and livelihoods since it erupted on the island of La Palma on September 19.

Adelina, who moved to Sheffield in 2016 with husband Juanpe, who is from Barcelona, comes from one of the affected villages, Los Llanos de Aridane. Luckily her family’s home is not in the path of the river of molten lava that is pouring from the eruption of Cumbre Vieja.

She has been keeping in touch with friends who have been affected, one of whom has lost their house. Some 6,000 people have been evacuated from the path of giant lava flows which are 13 to 15 metres high.

Adelina Acosta Martín and husband Juanpe in the Peak District shortly after their arrival in Sheffield in 2016

Adelina described it as a “slow-motion tragedy” and said the lava flow is showing no signs of stopping.

How can you help?

“It is really like you feel powerless,” said Adelina, who lives in the city centre. “When we go back there is when we are really going to be in shock. I cannot imagine how it will feel like not being able to see those places any more.”

Adelina set up her fundraising page to help people rebuild their lives. “They are getting a lot of material help like clothes, food and housewares but they are going to need funding for infrastructure,” she said.

This picture, taken by local photographer Saul Santos in the early days of the La Palma volcano eruption, shows the huge flows of molten lava about to engulf houses at the bottom of the image

“A lot of people started to donate at the beginning and I thought maybe we could set up something up here, so I set up a Just Giving page.

“I wanted to raise £50,000 but whatever we get is great. So far we have £3,141.”

She added: “I started the fundraising campaign, getting in touch with colleagues and friends. Some days I really despair and it was just thinking how can I make people aware of this?

“People in England are very generous. I hope that they will be supportive and they will be empathetic with the cause. I think they can make a difference.”