Kyle Walker pays moving tribute to grandad who took him to first Sheffield United games as a boy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The England right-back has joined AC Milan on loan from Manchester City, and he spoke to the media in Italy about his Sheffield roots after sealing the move.
Asked who he would most like to thank, he told the website SempreMilan: “My grandfather who passed away. He was the first one to take me to Sheffield United games, bought me a season ticket, so it’s thanks to him that I had the chance to watch my team as a boy.”
Walker, who grew up on the Lansdowne estate in Sharrow, just outside Sheffield city centre, has a tattoo of an eye in honour of his grandad, which he previously said was to show ‘he's always looking down on me and he guides me through a lot’.
He also has the logos of the clubs he has played for on his left leg, and said he would be getting AC Milan’s crest added to those of Sheffield United, Tottenham and Manchester City.
Speaking to SempreMilan, Walker also explained why he had launched his own football academy, the KW2 Academy, in his home city.
“I come from Sheffield, there are few opportunities, there are a lot of kids who are on the streets and don’t have the chance to make it as footballers. I was one of them and I was very lucky to become a footballer,” he said.
“So I wanted to give something back to the city I come from and I think if I can help even just one person to realise their dreams I will have achieved my goal.”
Walker has previously spoken about his tough upbringing on Sheffield’s Lansdowne estate, recalling how a neighbour once died after her flat was set alight.
But he said his experiences growing up there had ‘moulded me into who I am as a person’.
He added: “I wouldn’t say it’s part and parcel of growing up, because no one should experience that. But it gives me that motivation to actually go and prove people wrong.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.