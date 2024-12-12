He’s one of the hottest producers in the world of R&B right now and he hails from Sheffield, yet you’ve probably never heard of him.

That could be about to change, with KVRIM now having a platinum single, When It Comes To You, by the rising star Fridayy, under his belt, and having worked on Chris Brown’s Grammy-nominated album 11:11 (Deluxe).

It’s surely only a matter of time before one of the Steel City’s best-kept secrets gains wider recognition.

KVRIM with the gold plaque for Fridayy's single When It Comes To You, which he produced. The record has since gone platinum, having acheived more than 1 million sales. Photo: KVRIM | KVRIM

As well as producing Fridayy’s self-titled debut album and the Chris Brown track Won’t Keep You Waiting, featuring Mario, he has worked with big name stars including Ed Sheeran, Timbaland and Jason Derulo.

“It’s been an amazing year. I’m living my dream and I’m hoping everything I’ve achieved so far will show kids in Sheffield what’s possible and inspire them to follow theirs,” he told The Star.

“I was back at Fir Vale School in October for a presentation evening. That was where I did the DJ course that got me started, and I’m glad to see they’ve got that going again.

‘Think big’

“There’s a lot of negativity in Sheffield but I want to encourage people there to think big.

“I told students about my story and how things didn’t happen for me straight away.

“I went a bit against the grain and said your parents might not know what’s best for you and it’s for you to search for what you really love and what inspires you.

KVRIM grew up in Broomhall, Sheffield, but now lives in New York. Photo: KVRIM | KVRIM

“But I also told them that a good education is important to help you achieve your goals.

“When I started out in music I wasn’t always doing it full time. I had a job at the gym which funded my passion, and I got that job because I’d studied sport and exercise science.

‘Some things take time’

“You can’t assume success is going to come quickly. Some things take time.”

KVRIM was born in Croydon, in south London, but he was only 10 when he moved to Sheffield, where his musical journey really began.

Having performed at various venues around Sheffield after leaving school without his career ever really taken off, KVRIM moved to Toronto, where he honed his producing skills, before settling in New York, where the 34-year-old is based today.

The music producer KVRIM, who was raised in Sheffield, is working on a number of new projects. Photo: KVRIM | KVRIM

It was the American producer, rapper and singer Timbaland who gave KVRIM his first big break, posting about him on Instagram after being impressed by his beats, and then inviting him onto his show.

His career soon ballooned, leading to collaborations with other major artists, and he has been a busy man ever since.

New single and new album on the way

He told how he has just finished working on a new single for Chris Brown, he has produced some of the tracks on Fridayy’s new album, due out in January, and is working on another project with the talented dancehall singer Valiant.

There are still many more artists he’d love to work with, including Post Malone, Burna Boy, Summer Walker and SZA.

KVRIM says he loves returning to Sheffield and seeing how the city is growing but would love to see ‘more openness towards the urban music community’ within the city.

While he was delighted to see Sheffield host the MOBO Awards 2024, he feels more could have been done to capitalise on that opportunity, and encourage big urban music acts to play in the city, inspiring homegrown artists.

“It would be nice to have more urban acts on the main stage at Tramlines, for example,” he said. “They just have to push the boundary a little bit more.”

KVRIM believes there is plenty of talent to be tapped in Sheffield and praised the work of WaterBear music college, whose scholarship student KidBlu3 recently cracked the top five of the iTunes Hip Hop chart with her single, Natural Queen.