Kid Blu3: Sheffield rapper beats Eminem as she lands top 10 chart spot with new single Natural Queen

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 29th Nov 2024, 06:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A young Sheffield rapper has beaten the likes of Eminem and secured a top 10 spot in the charts with her new single.

Natural Queen by Kid Blu3 has made it to number three on the iTunes Hip Hop chart, ahead of Somebody Save Me, by Eminem & Jelly Roll.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Her achievement is all the more remarkable given she became homeless aged just 14 and her mental health suffered to the extent she ended up in hospital.

Kid Blu 3, whose single Natural Queen has made it into the top 10 of the iTunes UK Hip Hop and Rap chartKid Blu 3, whose single Natural Queen has made it into the top 10 of the iTunes UK Hip Hop and Rap chart
Kid Blu 3, whose single Natural Queen has made it into the top 10 of the iTunes UK Hip Hop and Rap chart | Blanc Management24

Kid Blu3, who is currently studying a three-year scholarship degree in songwriting at the WaterBear Sheffield music college, has achieved her chart success as an independent artist, without a big budget for promotion.

She claims it is the first time an independent female hip hop artist has ever charted so highly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Homeless at the age of 14

Describing her difficult path to chart success, she said: “When I was younger I didn’t have a stable home life, I was homeless at the age of 14, and my mental health really suffered, leading to being hospitalised for quite some time.

“After that I was then put through the care system, which ended positively for me.

“Because I have ADHD and autism it’s really hard for me to understand the world sometimes, but I always know I’ve got music. Music is a lot more to me than just music; it’s a medicine for me, it helps me cope.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I really hope my music can show that if you put your mind to something, no matter where you’re from, or your background, you can do it. I also hope it inspires other female artists or anyone who is neurodivergent.”

‘Female empowerment anthem’

Kid Blu3 described Natural Queen, released yesterday, Thursday, November 28, as a ‘female empowerment anthem for women from all backgrounds’.

“It also hits back at the stigma around body image expectations,” added the artist, who performed at Sheffield’s Tramlines festival this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She thanked everyone who has supported her so far, including WaterBear and Sheffield community music organisations such as Pattern+Push, Tracks and Slambarz, who gave gave her the chance to work on her music and collaborate with other artists, rappers, and producers.

Sign up for our free newsletters today

Greg Archer, WaterBear careers and industry manager, described Kid Blu3 as a ‘force of nature, driven to achieve, and so dedicated to her craft’.

“She is an inspiring and unique voice that people want to hear,” he added. “Our congratulations go out to her on this amazing achievement.”

To download Natural Queen, search for Kid Blu3 in the iTunes Store.

Related topics:Sheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice