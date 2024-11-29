Kid Blu3: Sheffield rapper beats Eminem as she lands top 10 chart spot with new single Natural Queen
Natural Queen by Kid Blu3 has made it to number three on the iTunes Hip Hop chart, ahead of Somebody Save Me, by Eminem & Jelly Roll.
Her achievement is all the more remarkable given she became homeless aged just 14 and her mental health suffered to the extent she ended up in hospital.
Kid Blu3, who is currently studying a three-year scholarship degree in songwriting at the WaterBear Sheffield music college, has achieved her chart success as an independent artist, without a big budget for promotion.
She claims it is the first time an independent female hip hop artist has ever charted so highly.
Homeless at the age of 14
Describing her difficult path to chart success, she said: “When I was younger I didn’t have a stable home life, I was homeless at the age of 14, and my mental health really suffered, leading to being hospitalised for quite some time.
“After that I was then put through the care system, which ended positively for me.
“Because I have ADHD and autism it’s really hard for me to understand the world sometimes, but I always know I’ve got music. Music is a lot more to me than just music; it’s a medicine for me, it helps me cope.
“I really hope my music can show that if you put your mind to something, no matter where you’re from, or your background, you can do it. I also hope it inspires other female artists or anyone who is neurodivergent.”
‘Female empowerment anthem’
Kid Blu3 described Natural Queen, released yesterday, Thursday, November 28, as a ‘female empowerment anthem for women from all backgrounds’.
“It also hits back at the stigma around body image expectations,” added the artist, who performed at Sheffield’s Tramlines festival this year.
She thanked everyone who has supported her so far, including WaterBear and Sheffield community music organisations such as Pattern+Push, Tracks and Slambarz, who gave gave her the chance to work on her music and collaborate with other artists, rappers, and producers.
Greg Archer, WaterBear careers and industry manager, described Kid Blu3 as a ‘force of nature, driven to achieve, and so dedicated to her craft’.
“She is an inspiring and unique voice that people want to hear,” he added. “Our congratulations go out to her on this amazing achievement.”
To download Natural Queen, search for Kid Blu3 in the iTunes Store.
