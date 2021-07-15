Know The Line campaign receives thumbs up from Sheffield’s night-time businesses

Campaigners at the Know The Line - Sheffield's wider plans to 'build back better' following the pandemic – said it is encouraging to see that many venues are on board to make the city a safe space for everyone.

Life is set to return to near-normal on July 19, as the country enters Stage 4 of the Government roadmap out of lockdown.

The move marks the ending of all Covid restrictions including social distancing and face mask laws and the public no longer need to worry about the rule of six indoors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Blomfield MP with the staff at the Leadmill who pledged zero tolerance against sexual harassment at workplace.

This means nightclubs will also be permitted to reopen for the first time since lockdown rules were implemented in March last year.

Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield, who leads the campaign said: “Ahead of the lifting of remaining restrictions on Monday, I’ve been working with local bars and clubs to challenge sexual harassment as the night-time economy fully reopens.”

“Many people will be itching to get back to the dance floor, so this is a great moment for a reset to ensure a good night out for everyone.

"I’m pleased that businesses are pledging zero tolerance to sexual harassment against staff and customers, and committing to taking any complaints seriously.”

Know the Line: Campaign against Sexual Harassment chair, Christine Rose said: "We are pleased that so many bars and restaurants have signed the pledge to have a zero tolerance policy of sexual harassment in their venues and that they will support their staff and customers in dealing with any incidents.

"Sheffield is a great place for a night out, and as the last restrictions end on the 19th July, let’s make it an even better place where women and girls know they can feel safe and enjoy themselves."

The campaign, which was launched on May 17 to coincide with the reopening of hospitality sector, is supported by The Star, Know the Line: Campaign against Sexual Harassment, Sheffield City Council, UNIGHT and other partners.