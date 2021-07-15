House on Sheffield estate 'shut down' by police over drugs concerns and anti-social behaviour

Officers yesterday revealed they had closed the property on Emerson Crescent, Parson Cross, for three months in response to ‘drug related criminal activity’ after they had applied for a court order.

Sheffield North East neigbourhood policing team said it was the seventh such order their Parson Cross area officers had obtained this year.

A spokesman said: “Having recently executed a warrant at the address on Emerson Crescent, during which Class A drugs were recovered, officers from the Parson Cross Team with assistance from our colleagues in our Safer Neighbourhood Services applied for the closure order under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

PC Darren Hibberd pictured issuing the papers to close the house in Parson Cross

“We continue to use this to tackle such issues and we hope that it provides reassurance to our residents and serves as a warning to others who incorrectly think that they can persistently make their neighbours’ lives a misery through drug related crime.

“We are watching you even when you may not realise we are watching you and if you need to feel nervous then please do so.”

Officers say that it is the latest in a long line of properties the team has closed recently in relation to drug activity and anti-social behaviour.

Officers will conduct regular checks of the address over the next three months to ensure that the order is not breached.