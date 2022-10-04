Residents living near Kiveton Park Industrial Estate in Rotherham have complained of blackened windows and the ‘strong and intolerable’ stench of the fumes, which some say has left them struggling to sleep at night.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was called on Wednesday, September 21, to reports of a fire at the site off Manor Road.

Firefighters tackling a blaze at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate in Rotherham on September 21. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said it was still at the scene this week and nearby residents have complained about the 'intolerable' fumes. Photo: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

How long have fires been burning for at Kiveton Park Industrial Estate?

Although it said this blaze had extinguished the following day, it said waste was continuing to ‘burn/smoulder’ and a crew from Birley was there this week dealing with ‘several seats of fire’.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “These fires tend to burn for a long time just by the fact that there is so much waste, and often the seat of the fire can be very deep. We continue to monitor the area.”

The fire service said it had previously been called to a fire at the industrial estate in the early hours of Friday, September 9, and had sent six fire engines to the scene that day.

It continued to monitor the situation over the next few days, damping down areas as necessary, added the spokesperson, and it was thought to be largely extinguished by Monday, September 12.

Connie Barton, who lives near the industrial estate, said residents had been putting up with smoke coming from fires at the site on and off for four years but things had ‘escalated rapidly’ over the last four weeks. She called what was happening ‘wholly unacceptable’.

Writing on Facebook, she said her family and many other members of the community were often woken at night by the smell of fumes in their homes, which she said was ‘so strong and intolerable’.

She added that the insides of their windows were black, ‘our throats hurt, eyes sting and we feel nauseous from the smell’.

The Star has contacted Rotherham Council and the Environment Agency to ask if they have received any complaints about the fires and whether they are taking any action.

We have also attempted to contact Kiveton Park Industrial Estate.

What is the safety advice for residents affected by the smoke?

Below is the advice from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue to residents affected by the smoke.

“Any smoke can be an irritant and as such, if people need to be outdoors, they are advised to avoid outside areas affected by any smoke or ash, or to limit the time that they spend in them,” the fire service said.

“Motorists needing to travel through the smoke should keep windows closed, turn off air conditioning and keep their air vents closed. Residents in areas affected by smoke should stay indoors, keep their doors and windows closed, and follow South Yorkshire Fire Service updates for further advice and information.

“Some substances present in smoke can irritate the lining of the air passages, the skin and the eyes. Respiratory symptoms include coughing and wheezing, breathlessness, sputum (phlegm) production and chest pain.