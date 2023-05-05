With the King’s coronation just days away, here are all the details on everything happening at the free two-day celebrations in the Peace Gardens over the weekend - and you could even see yourself on live national television.

It’s nearly time for the country to enjoy a long bank holiday weekend to celebrate King Charles III’s coronation, and there are plenty of fun plans across the city to get everyone in high spirits. If you’re not already busy with one of the many street parties taking place across Sheffield, then the two days of free celebrations in the Peace Gardens could be what you need.

On Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7, there will be plenty to see and do in the Peace Gardens, including street entertainers, food and drink stalls, and a screen live-streaming both the King's Coronation at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, and the Coronation Concert on Sunday – which you might even feature in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday

The Peace Gardens will have food and drinks vendors, street entertainers, and a screen showing all the ceremonial proceedings as well as family films over the coronation weekend.

The two-day event will begin at 10am in the garden which will be dressed in red, white and blue for the occasion. A large screen has been put in place where visitors will be able to watch all the ceremonial proceedings, with the first procession starting at 10.20am, and the coronation service taking place at 11am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the crowning of the King, Paddington the film will be streamed on the big screen for the whole family to enjoy in the Peace Gardens. Street entertainers and live music will get the laughter flowing and everyone grooving in the city centre until 6pm for a whole day of fun.

Visitors are also urged to come hungry to make the most of the wide range of food vendors who will be descending on the centre. A prosecco bar will also be on hand to help you celebrate in style.

Sunday

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peace Gardens in Sheffield is prepared for the coronation of King Charles III.

Celebrations on Sunday will kick off at 3pm which might provide a welcome lie-in for those nursing a sore head after making the most of pubs staying open until 1am. Following on from the previous day, Paddington 2 will be screened at 3pm, followed by the 2019 film The Kid Who Would Be King in the build up to the main event. Food vendors and street entertainers will once again fill the Peace Gardens.

The Coronation Concert will begin at 8pm, filling the city centre with music from icons such as Lionel Richie, Take That and Katy Perry as the gig is broadcast live from Windsor Castle on the BBC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Sunday could even see yourself broadcast to the world on live television as our Steel City has been chosen as one of 10 locations in the country that will be ‘Lighting up the Nation’. Sheffield Town Hall is planned to come alive with projections, lasers and illuminations as part of the Coronation Concert. Visitors will be given a wristband which will light up as part of the feature.

Remembering the Queen

The Town Hall will be lit up in a spectacular light show on May 7 as part of the BBC's live Coronation Concert 'Lighting up the Nation'

There will also be a number of ways to commemorate her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II over the weekend. Earlier this week, an Anthurium Amazing Queen from Australasia was planted in the city’s Winter Garden by Lord Mayor Sioned Mair-Richards. The orange-flowered plant has been placed near the Queen’s commemorative stone, which marks the day the Queen opened the site with the late Prince Philip in 2003, and will be a place for visitors to pay their respects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad