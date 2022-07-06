The South Yorkshire town was right at the top of the tour dates list which is said to pay homage to the birthplaces and birthdays to members of the Balenciaga team.

Kim, who recently split from rapper ex-husband, Ye, more commonly known as Kanye West, was visiting a Balenciaga store in Paris when Barnsley was spotted on her outfit.

Kim Kardashian. The US A-list celeb was spotted wearing a bodysuit featuring Barnsley on her bottom. Credit: Getty Images

As a major brand ambassador for Balenciaga, it was no surprise when Kim arrived to the store in full brand gear, with the tour date bodysuit the main piece.