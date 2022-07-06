The South Yorkshire town was right at the top of the tour dates list which is said to pay homage to the birthplaces and birthdays to members of the Balenciaga team.
Kim, who recently split from rapper ex-husband, Ye, more commonly known as Kanye West, was visiting a Balenciaga store in Paris when Barnsley was spotted on her outfit.
As a major brand ambassador for Balenciaga, it was no surprise when Kim arrived to the store in full brand gear, with the tour date bodysuit the main piece.
The tour dates list has been around since 2017, when it was revealed what the meaning behind the towns and dates were, meaning someone on the Balenciaga team has been promoting Barnsley for at least five years on the brand’s clothing.