The Boom Battle Bar (BBB) opens in the leisure section of The Moor’s shopping complex, next to The Light cinema.

A spokesperson for the bar has previously said that ‘North of £1 million’ is to be spend on the venue, which will create 40 jobs, combining a ‘premium bar, food offering and an entertainment battleground full of competitive gaming.’

The bar is set to open in Sheffield.

The battleground with consist of five augmented reality darts booths; two axe throwing lanes; beer pong tables; American pool; shuffleboard; indoor ice curling; hammerschlagen; arcades; mini golf; karaoke hubs and the Sheffield site will also premier their newest game battle baseball batting cage, which will be an interactive points scoring experience to bash some balls.

BBB Co-Founder Richard Beese previously said: “We’re thrilled to announce we are coming to Sheffield with a brand new state-of-the-art site, it’s such an amazing, creative city to be part of.

“We hope to bring the ultimate boom experience to the local community and beyond.

"We couldn’t be more excited for everyone to experience all Boom has to offer – we welcome customers to come together with their mates and dates for a night of friendly competition.”

BBB currently operates a franchise network, with sites in locations including Norwich, Cardiff and Liverpool.

Their Sheffield Boom Bites kitchen, will serve a range of dishes including Boom buffalo chicken wings and cauliflower bites, with flavours suited to all tastes.

Diners will able to feel the heat with their fiery hot flavour or take a subtler approach with raspberry scotch bonnet or traditional barbeque.

Boom Battle Bar Sheffield will combine a 'premium bar, food offering and an entertainment battleground full of competitive gaming'

As well as a new menu, the Boom bar will be home to a selection of wines, spirits, draught beers and themed cocktails from a ‘ping pong colada’ to a ‘hole in one,’ which will feature a frozen golf ball inside.

A BBB spokesperson said all of the themed cocktails will be ‘beautifully presented and mixed to perfection by the highly skilled Boom bar team’.

BBB craft beer will also be on offer for those who fancy a pint.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/BoomBattleBarSheffield/

The shuffleboard.