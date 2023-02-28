They are the Sheffield gigs that should go down in our musical history.

Some of them played out in front of tens of thousands of delighted fans, singing along to hits that they knew and loved. Others went by less noticed in front of smaller audiences as bands passed through the city on their way to the big time.

Either way, they remain a talking point for those who were there, as well as many of us who would like to have been.

We have put together a gallery of 16 of Sheffield’s most legendary gigs.

How many of these do you remember? And which shows would you include?

1 . Bob Dylan, Sheffield City Hall 1965. The singer songwriter kicked off his British tour of 1965 at City Hall, with the show at the venue famously featured in the DA Pennebaker documentary which recorded the tour, including film of a journalist phoning in his review at the venue. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

2 . The Beatles, Azena Ballroom, 1963 Peter Stringfellow booked The Beatles for the Black Cat Club early 1963. Tickets sold that well he had to move to a bigger venue, the Azena Ballroom in Gleadless. A near riot was said to have ensured as hundreds turned up without tickets.

3 . Library file dated 08/06/02 of punk pioneer Joe Strummer of The Clash Sheffield's Black Swan was the venue where The Clash played their first ever gig in support of The Sex Pistols during the middle of the 1976 summer heatwave.. Pictured is Joe Strummer of The Clash. PA Photo: Andy Butterton.

4 . Bruce Springsteen, Bramall Lane, 1988 Playing to 88,000 fans across two consecutive sell-out shows at Sheffield United's stadium, Bruce Spingsteen, known as The Boss, took charge of the crowd in a double bill of rock'n' roll in July 1988, at Bramall Lane