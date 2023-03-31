The highly popular Karen’s Diner in Sheffield has sponsored a city football team and restaurant workers notorious for their harsh words to diners will be attending matches.

Karen’s Diner has been a viral hit and is well-known for providing a more unusual dining experience, with staff members in character being rude to customers.

But in an act of generosity the restaurant chain has shown another side and has sponsored the Sheffield City Lionesses Football club.

Venue manager Lisa Cholerton said: “We had to sponsor the team so that people will come back into the diner and give us the opportunity to be rude to them!”

Karen's Diner in Sheffield has sponsored the Steel City Lionesses

In regard to team encouragement Lisa stated: “We are particularly good at pushing people, some call it bullying we call it encouraging.”

Behind the rude customer service facade, the Sheffield branch are “one big family” and delighted to be able to support the local community, she said.

Lisa added: “Sheffield people - they're just the best, they really are so supportive, so it was a really big thing for us to be able to do this to show that we support you back.”

Sheffield City Football Club was created in 2020 and had recent rebranding as Sheffield City Lionesses.

Chairman Ashley Greenwood said: “It's good to be fair, we have put stuff out on our socials to get the word out and Karen’s restaurants have been retweeting and sharing and it has had hundreds of views already.

“It will hopefully attract a bigger following and then eventually bring people into the ground watching the game.

“We just want to establish it well and we want to be the first club to do it up north. Obviously, the Women’s England side has provided a legacy and we wanted to offer an opportunity for people just to sort of get involved and understand what Sheffield City is about.”

The club is now based at the Olympic Legacy Park, and it offers a range of football and coaching opportunities for people within Sheffield.

Sheffield City FC are also in the process of forming their own college programme for 16+ year olds to play and study qualifications either in sport, ICT or design.

They also plan to work with Sheffield Hallam University to provide work placement opportunities ranging from media, marketing, playing and coaching and hope to help people form life skills and give something back to the Sheffield community.

Karen’s Diner colleagues are to attend some of the Sheffield Lionesses games, give them a pre-game pep talk and shout sideline remarks throughout the matches as a bit of fun.

The feisty Karen’s Diner team will be at the ladies' pre-season match against Wycombe Wanderers on July 1 and they are hoping to attract many spectators to the game.

For updates on the Sheffield City Lionesses and for information on taking part in playing or coaching, visit their Facebook page.