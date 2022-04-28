Karen's Diner Sheffield: First Google reviews of restaurant with 'rude staff, awful service and singing waiters'

Karen’s Diner is described as an immersive, pop-up dining experience which is not to be missed, especially if you enjoy complaining.

It has recently opened at a venue in Suffolk Road, city centre, after winning rave reviews in Australia, where the business has eateries in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney.

Staff member Abigael Stevenson inside the restaurant.

Sheffield is it’s first venture into the UK market and another is due to open in Manchester.

It takes its name from the American internet reference to Karens as a woman seen as entitled or demanding beyond the scope of what is normal.

A number of diners who have been the first to sample the restaurant’s culinary delights – and ‘awful service' – have now posted details of their dining experience online.

And the place is proving popular with customers, which has scored an average rating of 4.2 stars out of five based on nearly 50 different reviews on Google.

One reviewer wrote: “We loved it! Had a right laugh.

"Quite sweary but that only added to it all!

“My only argument is that food could have been served with a serviette!

“Other than that, take it for what it is, diner food with a full serving of Karen!"

Sarah Done added: “So glad I came here with my parents! Such a fun and interactive experience!

"Bless the Karens working their socks off on opening weekend but kept up all appearances.

"Will 100 per cent be back!”

Claire Williams said she “loved it’ and added: “Got well and truly roasted. Played games and quizzes.

"Food was really good as well. A special shout out to Jack who's enthusiasm was wonderful.

"A great and friendly team.”

A spokesperson for the diner said: “Don't expect special treatment at this diner because it's all about Karen, and she won't be taking any of your nonsense!

"Come have some fun and wind the staff up to unleash your inner Karen and see their full Karen potential.

"This event has been a huge hit in Sydney, Australia making the mainstream Australian news.

“Don't miss out on this great food but awful service! Whatever you do, don't ask for a refund!”