Justin Bieber cancels gig in Sheffield this February due to health issues on world tour
Justin Bieber has cancelled his gig at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena this February.
The pop star has scrapped his ‘Justice’ world tour after sharing in a post on Instagram that the back-to-back performances have taken a toll on his physical and mental health.
It means Sheffield’s Beliebers will have to miss out on his planned show at the Utilita Arena, which was set for February 26, 2023.
It comes after the 28-year-old revealed his battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome – a condition similar to chickenpox and shingles that can cause facial paralysis – in June this year.
Bieber wrote on his Instagram page: “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.
“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.
“This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.
“Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this!
“I love you all passionately!”
The cancellation comes with 68 shows left on his world tour, including his upcoming appearances at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and The O2 in London.
It comes after the pop star was forced to postpone the tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic.