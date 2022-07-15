But this year, friends of the youngster from Woodhouse Mill are hoping to make it a special day for him – and help raise money for pioneering treatment in America.

Jude was diagnosed with high risk neuroblastoma the day before his third birthday last year. His diagnosis carried a 40-50 per cent chance of long term survival, and he has responded well to his treatment so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last time he was due to celebrate his birthday, little Jude Mellon-Jameson was in a Sheffield hospital bed after being diagnosed with cancer. This year something special is planned for him

But his family is fundraising for treatment in America that could reduce the chances of it returning in the long term.

Sunday July 31 fun day

This year, a major fundraiser is being held for Jude at Olive Grove sports club, Heeley Bank Road, Sheffield, on Sunday, July 31 – two days after Jude’s fourth birthday.

And he will be getting to go on all the rides and attractions for free.

Last time he was due to celebrate his birthday, little Jude Mellon-Jameson was in a Sheffield hospital bed after being diagnosed with cancer. This year something special is planned for him

Jude’s mum, Lucy, said: “Last year in the run up to turning three Jude spent hours in A&E and was finally admitted to hospital a few days before his birthday.

"The day before his third birthday we were told he’d got cancer. He spent much of his birthday in a hospital bed. As his parents we were numb, we tried to make it as special as it could be but at that point it was hard to see past it potentially being his last one.

"His birthdays will be even more special now because we are so aware of how lucky we are. There are far too many children who aren’t able to celebrate more birthdays.

Treatment for neuroblastoma

Last time he was due to celebrate his birthday, little Jude Mellon-Jameson, pictured with mum Lucy, was in a Sheffield hospital bed after being diagnosed with cancer. This year something special is planned for him

"To say he’s had a really tough year would be an understatement and has experienced things no one should have to experience never mind a three year old - chemotherapy, radiotherapy, stem cell harvest and transplant, hearing loss, major surgery, biopsies, nights in high dependency, nights in hospital, Christmas in hospital, not able to walk, not able to eat or drink, injections, transfusions, medication everyday.

"Jude deserves a super special birthday this year and we also need to raise that all important money to get him to America.”

Stallholders have paid fees to be there which will be going to Jude’s campaign and donations will be collected donations on the day, which runs from 11am until 7pm.

Family friend and fun day organiser Sarah McDonald said the family had asked people not to bring presents to the party for Jude, but to make donations to the appeal instead.

Activities including orb balls, ponies and fairground rides

Activities include orb balls, ponies, a bucking bronco, rides, bouncy castle and a mobile zoo. There will also be character appearances, food and football games.

Jude has undergone treatment at both Sheffield Children’s Hospital during his fight against the illness over the last year.

So far, wellwishers have donated £152,270 to the appeal to send Jude for treatment. The target is £254,000, so the family have passed the half way mark.