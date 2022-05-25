Jubilee 2022: Sheffield IKEA reveals range of fun activities to mark royal celebration

Customers of all ages can celebrate the royal milestone from Thursday, June 2, to Sunday, June 5, with delicious Swedish food and crafty souvenirs, while receiving hosting tips for the bank holiday and beyond.

Those looking for a taste of summer can learn how to prepare an afternoon tea with a Swedish twist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The IKEA store in Sheffield.

Enjoy a ‘Royal Afternoon Fika’ with open salmon sandwiches, cinnamon buns, Kafferprep pastries and biscuits and Daim cake, with a variety of Egentid teas.

While for those after some table setting inspiration, sessions on creating the perfect layout for summer hosting will be available, as a chef demonstrates how to host the ultimate BBQ.

Commemorating 70 years of the Queen’s reign, children can ignite their creativity and join drop-in workshops as they make a mini souvenir of the Queen’s guard, or their very own royal crown.

The simple yet sustainable activities encourage kids to get crafty, while inspiring them to repurpose items laying around the house, from wooden lolly sticks to leftover cardboard.

And to help remember the Queen’s Jubilee for many years to come, adults and kids alike can create a souvenir to mark the occasion by getting involved in a 'Memory Mug’ workshop.