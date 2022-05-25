Jubilee 2022: Sheffield pubs reveal free drink 'cocktails and Corgis' offer to mark royal occasion

Pub chain Greene King, which operates a number of venues across the city, will be adding an extra special cocktail to menu for the bank holiday weekend next week.

The ‘Queen’s Tipple’ is a resurrection of the classic French aperitif the Zaza, a mixture of Dubonnet and Beefeater London Dry Gin, which the Queen is said to enjoy during special occasions – and what could be more special than her Platinum Jubilee?

Cocktails and Corgis at Greene King pubs.

Once popular in mid 19th Century and enjoyed by the Queen Mother also, the cocktail is a rich, fruity, and slightly bitter-sweet drink served straight and enjoyed sipped over time.

In a nod to Her Majesty’s love of Corgis, Greene King is also giving anyone who visits their participating pubs between Thursday, June 2, and Sunday, June 5, with a Corgi and/or Corgi memorabilia a ‘Queen’s Tipple’ on the house.

Alex Dawson, business unit director for urban pubs at Greene King, said: “The Platinum Jubilee will be one of the biggest bank holidays this year and we really wanted to do something to celebrate the occasion and honour Her Majesty who has given us all 70 years of service. What better way to do that than with her favourite drink and her favourite dogs?

“We’ve given the Zaza a modern twist with a new name, it’s a beautiful drink which is very rarely seen on menus these days, so it’s great that we can bring it back and allow people to raise a glass to Her Majesty.

“Like the Queen, we’re big dog lovers, with the majority of our urban pubs being dog friendly, so we thought getting Corgis involved would be a fun way to celebrate and we know our teams are looking forward to welcoming our four-legged friends and their owners.”