John Cooper Clarke: Fans walk out of Sheffield gig over 'transphobic' content

Some fans disappointed at ‘transphobic’ content at a punk poet’s gig in Sheffield walked out.

By Emily Davies
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 1:25 pm

John Cooper Clarke upset some of his fans at the event at Sheffield University’s Students Union on Saturday.

Martin O’Neill was one of those who walked out over what he claims were “hateful anti-trans jokes”.

Punk poet John Cooper Clarke upset some of his fans with 'transphobic' content at a gig in Sheffield (Photo: Getty)

Posting on Twitter, he said: “Walked out of @official_jcc gig @sheffieldSU... hateful anti-trans jokes do not a happy evening make.”

The people who attended said that 15 minutes into the event, the Salford poet read a poem that some felt ‘transphobic’ and ‘racist’.

Sheffield business Solus Clothes also tweeted about the event: “The best way to fight bigotry is with acts of kindness and love. I walked out of John Cooper Clarke tonight, I’m beyond words at the racism and transphobia.”

Feeby Leng added: “Waited 2.5 years to see John Cooper Clarke on Saturday just to hear him spout a load of racist, transphobic and misogynistic bullsh*t. Punk legend? Nah.”

Representatives of John Cooper Clarke have been contacted.

